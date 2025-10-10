 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20333802 Edited 10 October 2025 – 10:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a crash when creating a new game

- Possible fix for the looping tutorial

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
