Thank you so much for using my app!

I’ve just released Update (ver0.1.21)!

✨ Recording resolution is no longer limited by your monitor

Previously, the maximum recording resolution depended on your monitor size. With this update, you can record at higher resolutions, giving your videos even more clarity and detail.

⚠️ Please note

Some effects may not display correctly when recording at resolutions larger than your monitor.

UI text may appear duplicated after recording at higher resolutions. I’m currently working on a fix for this.

I’ll keep improving the app based on your feedback, so it becomes easier and more fun to use.

Your ratings and reviews encourage me a lot—thank you for your support!

I hope you’ll continue to enjoy what’s coming next!