Hello Adventurers!

We’ve got big news: a major new update is arriving on October 10th, 2025, bringing the most customizable and replayable experience Mindbug Online has ever seen. The Ascension Mode!

What is Mindbug Ascension?

Mindbug has always focused on the best parts of trading card games: exciting duels, clever creature plays, and mind-bending strategies. Without a lot of the clutter TCGs typically come with. Ascension takes that vision further.

Deck-building is one of the most beloved aspects of TCGs, but it can be intimidating for new players. Ascension bridges that gap. Instead of building your deck all at once, you craft it step by step between matches, shaping a deck that is truly yours. Every run becomes a journey of discovery, culminating in a deck that evolves with you.

Progression and Your Collection

Ascension introduces a long-awaited progression system: unlock new cards, powers, and upgrade tokens as you play. New players will grow their collection gradually, while veterans will enjoy continual discovery. And your collection won’t just matter in Ascension. Future updates will expand its role in Colosseum Events and Tournaments.

The classic Duel mode stays intact, delivering the same fast, fair, strategic experience independent of your collection.

Other Major Updates

Rotation Queue: A single live Duel Queue featuring rotating card sets keeps the meta fresh and exciting. Free for all players.

Asynchronous Play: Take your time! Up to two days per move lets you duel on your schedule, anywhere, anytime.

The Coliseum (Returning Soon!): Fan-favorite events return with special twists, experimental rules, and chaotic fun. These events will temporarily replace the Duel Queue for a focused, active experience.

Get Ready to Ascend

Ascension launches as an open beta for everyone! At launch, dive in with First Contact cards. Owners of the Battlefruit Kingdom Set will also gain access to those Mindbugs, powers, and cards.

More Mindbugs, sets, and Upgrade Tokens are on the way—this is just the beginning of a new chapter for Mindbug.

Are you ready to ascend?