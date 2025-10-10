This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey GZW Community,



We’ve been refining Patch 0.3.5.0 based on data and feedback from the earlier testing rounds, and it’s now ready for another run.



This Patch introduces significant improvements and addresses numerous issues reported by the community.

Main improvements to test:

Performance & Client Crashes after the UE 5.5 upgrade

Improved AI Aiming and Vulnerability

Weapon Sway and Recoil Tweaks

Improved Death Screen

You can find the complete CHANGELOG below. (Please note: some details may still change before the patch goes live.)



Public Testing Changelog [Not Final]

Key Changes and Focus Areas

Focus on optimizing the movement animations in the first-person perspective in various ways: Reduced the impact of several animations on the first-person perspective to minimize excessive character movement and animation blending. For example, the top half of the character’s body was decoupled from first-person animations, and the breathing animation was disabled in the first-person perspective. The weapon sway was adjusted, making it more responsive when the player moves. Weapon recoil has been tweaked to make it more realistic.

Focus on improved performance and reduced crash rate

Focus on reducing hitching during gameplay

Added a new and improved death sequence from the first-person perspective. Upon death, the player’s view now turns toward the approximate direction of the incoming shot.

Rebalanced AI aiming. The new system simulates human-like aiming behavior that changes dynamically based on AI difficulty, combat situation, injuries, suppression, weather, distance to the target, and weapon type.

Reworked reconnections. Players can now choose whether they want to reconnect to their original server, if within a reconnection window, or to abandon it and join a new one

Updated Unreal Engine to version 5.5



Most Important Community-Reported and Requested Changes and Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the key drop frequency in Fort Narith to be incorrectly low

Fixed an issue where the sonic crack sound could play before the actual gunshot

Fixed an issue where the foliage might flicker and disappear under specific circumstances

Fixed missing Twitch Drops rewards for players who were unable to claim them until now

Fixed an issue causing very dark nights with the global illumination set to medium or higher

Fixed an issue where FSR frame generation was disabled on RX 580 graphics cards

Fixed an issue where lasers were not working correctly in specific locations, such as YBL-1 and parts of Midnight Sapphire

Fixed an issue that caused audio to cut out in the Tiger Bay Mall

Improved scope visibility under specific weather conditions where the image appeared overly dark

Improved the behavior of AI NPCs when they perform a hit animation to reduce the feeling of "sponginess"

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players always died if they got into a coma while in a helicopter

Fixed an issue where using the splint did not prioritize the most damaged bone

Fixed a rare issue where blood regeneration would stop after healing all wounds

Fixed an issue where the player's weapon can become invisible after examining another player with a grenade in hand

Fixed the RIS II 12 Handguard setup to correctly prevent its use with shorter barrels

Fixed a rare issue where the suppression blur effect would persist on the player's screen after death

Fixed an issue that allowed players to remove a scope from the SVD while loading the magazine into the weapon

Fixed a minor animation glitch when starting to run with a knife while in dynamic crouch

Fixed an issue where AI NPCs sometimes did not turn on their flashlights at night

Added the missing FDE AK Handguard to the military firearms box loot table

Added the missing HP Bunker key to the Hunter's Paradise Boss loot table

Adjusted the XP rewards of Squad Strike Missions located in lower-difficulty areas

Adjusted the extraction range for the Squad Strike mission ‘Fragile Goods’ from 2.5 m to 25 m

World

Fixed an issue where the rooftop of the Crusader COP was not recognized as part of the COP area

Fixed a missing collision on a wall near the Tiger Bay Central Southeast entrance

Fixed the incorrect collision around fountains in Midnight Sapphire that caused grenades to bounce off

Fixed several locations where players could get stuck: Tiger Bay Wrecking Yard at 195, 130 Fanny Paradise - between a house and some pallets at 189, 121 In rocks near Sabai Lake Restaurant at 204, 152 In rocks near Inthavong Farm at 159, 133 Near Sawmill, between logs and a container at 138, 143 Outside the Nomad COP at 189, 157

Fixed a visual discrepancy between the sky and the environment during specific weather conditions on low settings.

Fixed the position of the interaction box for the laptop in the Shepherd COP

Fixed a visual discrepancy between the sky and the environment during specific weather conditions on low settings

Disabled lights that were unintentionally active during the daytime

Adjusted terrain and objects in the Spielberk COP to prevent players from climbing onto the roof

Removed an unused interaction option from a light switch in YBL-1



UI

Fixed an incorrect ‘joined squad’ notification when a player was promoted to squad leader

Fixed a missing notification that the squad had been disbanded after the squad leader, who created the squad, left

Fixed an issue where a messenger channel would get stuck in the pinned section after unpinning

Fixed an issue where the messenger window would fail to display when sending a message through the player interaction panel

Fixed the incorrect text wrapping in the feedback form text window

Fixed the incorrect DLC message wrapping in Czech

Fixed the conflict zone details in the Spanish localization

Fixed the conflict zone detail text not updating when changing the game language

Fixed the incorrect size of the maintenance notification widget in the main menu

Fixed an issue where the character level was displayed as zero instead of one after a wipe

Fixed a missing icon in the hair selection section of the character creation screen

Fixed an issue causing the weather forecast in the main menu to be out of sync with the in-game one

Removed the option to invite offline friends to a squad from the friends list

When reporting a player for a faction kill, the reason is now pre-selected in the report window

Custom Servers

Fixed an issue where the player count was not greyed out when a custom server was running

Fixed an incorrect text label in the player list on custom servers

Fixed an issue where players who joined a custom server for the first time had ‘Nickname’ displayed instead of their username

Fixed an issue where the player's rank was not set correctly on custom servers when using the ‘Everything Unlocked’ preset

Fixed a crash on custom servers when the invisible free-cam character was shot

Implemented support for gamepad control for the free cam on custom servers

Other changes

Improved the visuals of glass reflections in scopes

Fixed a visual movement glitch that caused a sudden bump after stopping while in dynamic crouch

Technical and performance fixes

Various performance, RAM, and VRAM optimizations

Numerous crash fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when closed with ALT+F4

Fixed an issue that caused the Load Friends Failed error if a player accumulated over 100 friends

Fixed an issue where Steam friends data failed to load after 60 minutes in the main menu

Fixed an issue where players were unable to join the server as a squad leader under specific circumstances

Fixed a rare issue that caused players to connect to a full server, resulting in a connection error message

Fixed an issue causing black borders on the bottom half of the screen when using NVGs

Added a recommended driver version pop-up that appears when starting the game after an update if outdated graphics drivers are detected

Improved the suggested default settings based on the player’s hardware

Optimized the VFX for barrel fire, campfire, explosive grenades, flashbang grenades, and mortar explosions to improve performance

Reduced flickering of various smoke effects in shadows

Technical Updates

Updated Oodle to 2.9.14 to prevent crashes related to specific Intel CPUs

Updated the NVIDIA DLSS plugin to version 8.1.0

Upgraded Wwise to version 2024.1.8

Instructions & Feedback Form:

We have a new feedback form. Please read the instructions carefully and complete the form once you finish your playtest: https://forms.gle/PdgMhbyMff2NetPP8

Known Issues:

We are actively working on fixing the following bugs, and you do not need to report them:

Suppression sometimes causes collimator reticles to disappear while using NVGs.,

AI can sometimes shoot at the player before being fully rotated visually.,

Clouds in the sky can sometimes pick up unrealistic speed or alternatively become extremely slow and pixelated.,

Lasers and flashlights can appear a bit too precise during movement.,

IR flashlight and a laser are visible in reflections of glass surfaces.,

Flashlights have a black circle artifact around the center of the light cone.

Available servers:

EU West

US East

US West

Modes:

Warfare (PvEvP)

Joint Ops (PvE)

In this public test, you will have adjusted progression, but your live progression will not be affected.



How to join?

Go offline and online in Steam (via the Steam tab in the upper left corner). Right-click on Gray Zone Warfare and select "Properties." In the "Betas" tab, click on "none" ("Beta Participation" section) and select "public-experimental." server Update the game.

Feel free to discuss in the public-test-chat channel on our Discord. Playtest will last until Wednesday, October 15.

Thank you for your continued feedback and bug reports, they’re vital to making Gray Zone Warfare better with every update.



Every Move Matters,

MADFINGER Games Team