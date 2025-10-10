New grappling hook item called a "grapnel" that lets you attach ropes to hooks from a distance. You can craft it with Smithing and Mechanics, and also find about 3 scattered around the chapters. Also fixed a bug where you could attach the rope from the bottom of the wall/cliff. Now you have to either be above the hook, or use a grapnel.

You can now craft by simply interacting with the crafting station, so you no longer have to use the ability and target. Also there are 4 new hotkeys: game speed (H), pass time (T), view character (TAB), and view documents (?).

Fixed a few minor bugs, and corrected the description of the Power Strike, Power Cleave, and Power Bash abilities to say that it ignores parry, but NOT evasion. The Mighty Blow ability ignores both parry and evasion. Also updated Player's Manual, and decreased the amount of sticks needed to craft arrows.

Complete list of changes:

-New item: grapnel (used to hook ropes from a distance, craftable).

-Added 4 new hotkeys: game speed, pass time, view character, and view documents.

-Fixed bug where item and ability targeting wasn't accounting for objects with large collision size.

-Fixed Pitfighter attack scripts so they play unarmed sound, and do lethal damage if wielding weapon.

-You can now craft by interacting with crafting stations normally, instead of targeting with abilities.

-Updated description of Power Strike, Power Cleave, and Power Bash (don't ignore evasion).

-Fixed bug where "mapCopyFrom" command wasn't working from recent patch.

-Fixed bug where you could tie ropes to hooks from the bottom.

-New objective to recover equipment if enslaved in Ch.3.

-Decreased amount of sticks required to craft arrows.

-Daximo now sells a steel spear in Ch.3.

-Updated Player's Manual.