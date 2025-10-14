 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20333593 Edited 14 October 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have addressed the security vulnerability issue in Unity.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

We look forward to your continued support of "Goonya Fighter".

Changed files in this update

Windows Goonya Fighter Content Depot 1211371
