Patch Notes- Lucky Trait now only triggers off Standard Serves, not Bonus Serves. You can still make an infinite serve engine, it's just a little more difficult now.
- Fixed issues with tattoo save data when continuing a run
- Fixed an issue with inconsistent Shell logic when multiples were stacking on tiles
- Capped obstacles on tiles at 100 to prevent crashes in runaway situations
- Adjusted Cheez Trait stat description to use percentage values
- Fixed Unity security flaw with patcher tool rather than new version that was breaking drag&drop input on linux builds
I'm away until Tuesday for a bike trip, so communications may be sparse until then!
Thank you all for playing TORSO TENNIS, I hope it has brought you some silly fun over the last two weeks!
<3 Michael
