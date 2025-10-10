 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20333455 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

- Lucky Trait now only triggers off Standard Serves, not Bonus Serves. You can still make an infinite serve engine, it's just a little more difficult now.
- Fixed issues with tattoo save data when continuing a run
- Fixed an issue with inconsistent Shell logic when multiples were stacking on tiles
- Capped obstacles on tiles at 100 to prevent crashes in runaway situations
- Adjusted Cheez Trait stat description to use percentage values
- Fixed Unity security flaw with patcher tool rather than new version that was breaking drag&drop input on linux builds


I'm away until Tuesday for a bike trip, so communications may be sparse until then!

Thank you all for playing TORSO TENNIS, I hope it has brought you some silly fun over the last two weeks!

<3 Michael

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824781
