Patch Notes - Lucky Trait now only triggers off Standard Serves, not Bonus Serves. You can still make an infinite serve engine, it's just a little more difficult now.

- Fixed issues with tattoo save data when continuing a run

- Fixed an issue with inconsistent Shell logic when multiples were stacking on tiles

- Capped obstacles on tiles at 100 to prevent crashes in runaway situations

- Adjusted Cheez Trait stat description to use percentage values

- Fixed Unity security flaw with patcher tool rather than new version that was breaking drag&drop input on linux builds





I'm away until Tuesday for a bike trip, so communications may be sparse until then!



Thank you all for playing TORSO TENNIS, I hope it has brought you some silly fun over the last two weeks!



<3 Michael