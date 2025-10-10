 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20333369 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added step of shader compilation to avoid game crashes on startup

  • Ability to reset settings (do this if your game is lagging badly out of nowhere)

  • Fix Ray Tracing button in the settings being disabled

  • Added instructions for using backup files in case save game can’t be found

  • Some other bugfixes

