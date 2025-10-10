Added step of shader compilation to avoid game crashes on startup
Ability to reset settings (do this if your game is lagging badly out of nowhere)
Fix Ray Tracing button in the settings being disabled
Added instructions for using backup files in case save game can’t be found
Some other bugfixes
Hotfix Autumn Update
Update notes via Steam Community
