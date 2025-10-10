[Neuroforge Changes]
- Fixed a display bug that wasn't showing the stats of some enhanced mods correctly scaled by item quality.
- Fixed a bug where items that only have 1 possible other secondary wouldn't offer a secondary swap.
- Added a "No change" text to the default option when Neuroforging when the enhancement is at max rather than no text at all in the diff box.
- Changed it so that it would still offer the option to lose a secondary in exchange for a bonus roll at max enhancement, even though it wouldn't benefit from the normal bonus to enhancement with that option.
- Fixed a bug where bonus rolls on unchosen roll options were not getting properly loaded from the XML.
[Client/UI Changes]
- Revamped the Add Trade Good / Modify Trade Good inputs. Now only accepts number inputs, auto displays commas while typing.
- Scaled muzzle effect for beams and on hit effects on the size of the ship.
- Added the following Content Guide entries:
- Activity: Bonus Weekend Events
- Activity: Dungeon Galaxies
- Activity: Map Exploration
- Activity: Merchant Guild Missions
- Activity: Prospecting
- Added Dread Doubloon (Gold) skin for Space Blues and Red Rogue ships.
- Right Click Context menu in inventory now appears on Right Mouse Release instead of Right Mouse Click Down/Hold to feel more natural.
- Team Tab:
- Added "Add to Friends" to the Member List Context Menu.
- Fixed a bug creating a blank option on the context menu.
- Added Separators to prevent accidental clicks (eyes Boot).
- Fixed Cute Drive / RDX-7000 Engine particles to no longer move faster forward than the user.
- Added various new flags for AI Teams.
- Added Separators for Trade Bay for shop owners for Modify and Remove to prevent misclicks.
[Item Changes]
- Changed Dark Maelstom's Closet from 3% Critical Resist to 3% Turning.
- Updated most Hermes radar descriptions.
- Added a visual to the Capital Ship Traveling Field items, reminding you they're still equipped when going into combat.
- Bule Wormhole and Celestial Wormhole temporary warp beacon drones have been given a new shield and a stronger shield capacitor to increase their survivability.
- All temporary warp beacons will now have standard drone resistances.
- Transwarp Devices by default can warp to Temporary Beacons now. In the future, there may be additional Transwarp devices that cannot but it won't be a feature of a specific class but instead just a nuance of the the device.
- The Reconditioned Massif, Reconditioned Massif II, Reconditioned Leviathan, and Reconditioned Behemoth ships have had their diameters updated to match the original ship's diameters.
- Scarra's Modifications changed from Tech 22 to 23. Resistance to Damage augmod changed from -12% to -5%.
- Separated the Prospecting Scanner item group into Planet Prospecting Scanner and Galaxy Prospecting Scanner, matching the two Extraction Scanner item groups.
- Reduced the Fusion Cell costs from 1.5 mil to 500k on Empyreal Total Eclipse Upgrade Blueprint and Empyreal Total Eclipse Upgrade Blueprints.
- Removed Lunaria Protection Array and Empyreal Launch Assembly from of Empyreal Total Eclipse Upgrade Blueprint.
[Mission Changes]
- Added new mission in Vulcan for acquiring the newly-added Vulcan Mining Blaster Drone. (Next Universe)
- Added new mission target and wreckage field to Crater Entrance in the Vulcan zone. (Next Universe)
- Fixed Bonze instead of Bronze, and Silver Bar instead of Silver Bars in mission text for Perpetual Motion drone unlock missions.
- Downgrade the Flux Encasement+ to regular Flux encasement and Gigantic Tesslator to Oversized Tesslator for the Arson Drone unlock mission.
- Downgraded many other + items to regular versions on other unlock missions.
- Ahab's Recurring Nightmare is now a weekly instead of a monthly.
[Universe Changes]
- Grand Empyreal Eclipse:
- Increased the loot drop rate.
- Unique eclipse loot now uses quality and neuroforgability as paramters when determine what items to drop.
- Added a new knockback mechanic if the player goes on top of the boss.
- Increased the loot drop rate.
- Added visible vulnerability effect to Terror Frigates Alpha and Beta in the Bonnet Drake boss fight.
- Hermes' miniboss Pan will now start in the center of the arena and deploy Hermes Quicksilver Claymore mines as originally intended.
- Added player presence check to Poseidon in Olympus. This will prevent him from deploying Whorl Drones prior to the player's arrival to that part of the rift.
- All Ares' areas and Hermes' boss room in Olympus now have friction clouds, which will strongly push things back towards the center.
- Hephaestus boss in Olympus will now teleport to the center of the arena upon engaging. This will prevent him from equipping his superweapon, used when outside the asteroid belt of the arena, before players can enter the arena.
- Corrected Critical Resists on Mega Moe and its minnons to what's appropriate for T22.
- The Guardian Ambushers during the Olympus Messenger Quarters mission chain will now hate the player that spawned them.
- A new Friction Cloud will push ships off of the central sun until Pretender Hermes is killed.
- The Subspace skill bosses' wormhole exits will now be locked until the bosses are eliminated. Janayitriadhara (Tractoring) and Rajanicaravizvadrz (Cloaking) will only lock their arena exits midway through the boss fights.
[Next Universe Changes]
- The following locations now offer Remote Control skill training:
- Blue Outpost to 3, for 3 Blue Whisper per level.
- Vulcan to 5, for 3 Heated Metals per level.
- Mira to 7, for 3 Paxian Medallion per level.
- Jungle to 10, for 3 Primal Jungle Powercore per level.
- The following locations now offer Drone Deployment skill training:
- Vulcan to 7, for 1 Heated Metals per level.
- Mira to 9, for 1 Paxian Medallion per level.
- Jungle to 12, for 1 Primal Jungle Powercore per level.
- Changed several Subspace custom galaxies' and roid Aveksaka spawner teams to use the correct team for that region.
- Added Capital Ship Traveling Field to Beta Antares and Blue Photon Subspace Facility. Removed Capital Ship Traveling Field from dungeon drop tables.
- The Temporal Rifts in Enigmatic Sector will now respawn much quicker. This only affects the three spawned by the relevant mission, and does not affect the two that ambush regardless of mission progress.
- The Debris (named AI) in Enigmatic Sector have been renamed to Capsule Casing to reduce confusion and they respawn much quicker. Their appearance will now send an event chat message in addition to their existing galaxy chat message.
- AI mobs in Arctia no longer spawn all at once and instead trickle spawn in.
- AI mobs in Vulcan no longer spawn all at once and instead trickle spawn in.
- Custom Empyreal teams will now use a custom flag.
- Prejudice (Twisted) zone is now owned by Twisted teams.
- Corrected the drop rate on Kalthi Coordinator Nebula and Kalthi Visionary Nebula making them ten times more likely to drop than before.
- Corrected the drop rate of Kalthi Armored Cuirass Blueprint and Kalthi Coordinator Solar Array Blueprint on half of the 500 DF Coordinators to match the other half's intended higher drop rate.
- Added a mission for new players to have a handful of starter Bindomite that are neurobound after the main Vulcan mission chain is completed.
- Increased rate of Golden Augmenter drop from Goldenboy Statues.
- Increased the number of Roaming Serenity in EarthForce Space.
- Large Eggbox AI will now roam throughout Perilous Space, previously being unable to roam past Danger Factor 300.
- Easter Huge Rat AI will now roam throughout Perilous Space, previously being unable to roam past Danger Factor 350.
- Holiday AI will no longer spawn in Wild Space.
- The Friar's Lantern, Jack O Lantern, Ignis Fatuus, New Blood Vampyre, and Count Vampyre AI will no longer appear in Earthforce Space. A bug caused them to previously spawn there.
- Added the following new permanent holiday holoprojectors available for purchase using their existing temporary holoprojectors and Space Points from Friedman station in Free Market:
- Christmas Ghost Facade
- Halloween Ghost Facade
- Witch's Decoction Facade
- Witch's Drink Facade
- Witch's Elixer Facade
- Witch's Hat Facade
- Witch's Potation Facade
- Witch's Remedy Facade
- Witch's Tincture Facade
- Timotheus the Red, Angre, and Cybernetic Gonzales will now include autopilot links in their location shouts.
- The Feline Familiars from Halloween in late Earthforce Space / Perilous Space have had their shielding reduced by 50%.
- The Feline Familiars from Halloween in Kalthi Depths have had their shield reduced by 50% and their shield regeneration reduced by 75%.
- The Halloween Ghosts and Christmas Ghosts in late Earthforce Space / Perilous Space have had their shielding reduced by 50%.
- The Halloween Ghosts and Christmas Ghosts in Kalthi Depths have had their shielding reduced by 60% and their shield regeneration reduced by 77%.
[Server Changes]
- AI may now take more pot shots if they can't hit their primary target.
- New slide off mechanic for Drones and Stations:
- Player Stations will now slowly slide off other Player Stations and AI Stations if they get placed or tractored on top of another.
- Drones will now somewhat quickly slide off AI Stations, Player Stations, planets, moons and other drones if they are deployed on or tractored on top of them. If a Station is dragged on top of a drone, the drone will slide away to make room.
- Drones will not have their deployment blocked by AI Stations, Player Stations, suns, planets, moons or drones. You can deploy your stack of drones all on top of each other and they will slide apart.
- New behavior for tractoring and knocking back stations and drones.
- Allows for smooth of tractoring drones and Player Stations
- Strong friction is applied after an asset is no longer moving
- Drones have a weight modifier that makes them heavier then their item form so that they are not tractored as easily or knocked around as easily.
- Updated Resonating mod description on energies concerning fuel usage.
- Clarified Amorphous and Sleek mod descriptions to affect 'Total Weight' instead of just 'Weight'.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed spelling error for Resonating mod description.
- Fixed a bug where tractored drones where jumping all over because of client desync issues.
- Fixed a bug where user bases were jumping while being tractored because of client desync issues.
- Fixed a bug where hotbar is blank upon joining the universe the first time.
- Fixed a bug where NB mission rewards would NB all of an existing stack. Made it so cargo and non-cargo items won't stack in certain stuations.
- The Guardian Ambushers during the Olympus Messenger Quarters mission chain will no longer be able to dock at the local stations.
- Fixed a bug where rewired mod on stacked shields and energies wasn't mathing right.
