POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Major 10 October 2025 Build 20333185 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As many people know, a terrible vulnerability under the code CVE-2025–59489 was recently discovered by RyotaK from GMO Flatt Security Inc. and responsibly reported to Unity.

This means that Unity applications may unintentionally load untrusted local files instead of trusted runtime libraries.

Thanks to this, an attacker can place a substituted DLL library or shared object in a location that Unity application might load first. In this case, the attacker can execute arbitrary code or gain access to information with the same level of privileges as game or tool.

Fortunately, this vulnerability is now fixed, and you can safely launch the game. If you have any questions, you can always write to me in private messages on X (@MichaelDerekDev) or by email (michaelderek.dev@gmail.com)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2074051
