As many people know, a terrible vulnerability under the code CVE-2025–59489 was recently discovered by RyotaK from GMO Flatt Security Inc. and responsibly reported to Unity.

This means that Unity applications may unintentionally load untrusted local files instead of trusted runtime libraries.

Thanks to this, an attacker can place a substituted DLL library or shared object in a location that Unity application might load first. In this case, the attacker can execute arbitrary code or gain access to information with the same level of privileges as game or tool.

Fortunately, this vulnerability is now fixed, and you can safely launch the game. If you have any questions, you can always write to me in private messages on X (@MichaelDerekDev) or by email (michaelderek.dev@gmail.com)