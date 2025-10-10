 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20333164 Edited 10 October 2025 – 07:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fullscreen/Window option button now in settings. Alt+Enter still works too.
  • L+A button changed to hold A/space on the end screen. You can still use L+A to skip it immediately.
  • Reduced the time until the countdown starts by 1 second
  • Added a button to return to the title screen in the pause menu
  • Fixed gap in co-op scoring summary that would happen when a player would drop out (ie. Players 1,2 and 4 remain)
  • Adjusted Steam Deck & 1280x720 settings size

