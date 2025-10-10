- Fullscreen/Window option button now in settings. Alt+Enter still works too.
- L+A button changed to hold A/space on the end screen. You can still use L+A to skip it immediately.
- Reduced the time until the countdown starts by 1 second
- Added a button to return to the title screen in the pause menu
- Fixed gap in co-op scoring summary that would happen when a player would drop out (ie. Players 1,2 and 4 remain)
- Adjusted Steam Deck & 1280x720 settings size
Small update notes for October 10th
