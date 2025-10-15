Game Updates & Bug Fixes(Shout out to players in the #rrplus-lounge on Discord for bumping some of these up the list)
New Stuff
- \^Paintball has a new Lobby space! Practice your aim at the shooting gallery, or challenge your friends to a 1v1! Check out the latest Paintball gear, and customize your look at the lockers to show off your style!- We added a bunch of new things for upcoming Rectober events - spooky fun coming soon((tm)).- Speaking of spooky fun - we're debuting Custom Profile Badges with a new Vampire Hunter badge you can earn by achieving S-Rank in \^Crescendo. Get questing - and keep an eye out for more custom profile badges coming soon. - You can now see store deals from the Home page of the watch.- Certain deals (like the Puma & poison apple deals) can now be gifted - look for the gift button on the details page! - You can now equip skins directly from their item details in the store.- Added 3 new glow-in-the-dark body paints and 2 new auras for RR+ members.- Added a new bubble wand, available as a backpack toy to bring delight to any room!- You can now play Rec Rally with 4 players instead of 6. Thank you for the suggestion, @LyricalRacer2376!
Bug Fixes:- Fixed an issue where you couldn't exit the dorm room door while trying on items.
- When you pick up equipment with a favorite skin equipped, it will now apply EVEN if that equipment had an existing skin applied.- Fixed some UGC paintball rooms loading in a broken state.- Made some performance improvements to the VR keyboard.
- Fixed a bug that prevented typing in a price for an Invention.- Fixed a bug with UGC storefronts in R1 rooms where you might see blank items in the config menu the first time you edit the storefront.- Added a new RRS component 'Audio Source Synchronizer' to perform networked syncing of the playback-related properties of a Unity Audio Source directly (similar to the existing Animator Synchronizer). - Fixed a bug where blocked players' costumes would still be visible- Fixed a bug causing intermittent crashes on PS5
