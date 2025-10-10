 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20332989 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have released a new update to address a security issue reported in Unity.

The version displayed on the title screen will remain at Ver. 1.1.4.
After updating, please confirm that the build ID is "20332989."

This update will not affect gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2286761
macOS Depot 2286762
