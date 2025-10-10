Changelog for Update 2.3.392:

Changes and improvements:

- Players who kill a mob will now have a significantly reduced timer for stowing their weapon, allowing for quick switching to looting slain animals, which was previously very inconvenient for certain types of weapons.

- The effects panel can now also be moved around the screen (just hold down the left mouse button on any active effect and drag it).

- The number of slots in the hold with Quartermaster "Billy" has been increased to 60.

- A new section "Decor and Skins" has been added to the item creation window.

- The ability to convert the "Traveler's Cloak with Pockets" and "Celtic Cloak with Pockets" into similar cloaks for decorative purposes has been added.

- Fixed a bug with the description of some bonuses in the Hunter's Journal.

- Fixed a bug with the display of loot from Ancient Swarm Beetles and Giant Scorpions in the Hunter's Journal.

- Fixed issues with object spawning in inaccessible areas in the city cemetery (under graves and columns).

- Fixed errors in ammo production recipes for slingshots and bolts at the "Ammunition Machine".