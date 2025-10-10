Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to add some backend work and fix some bugs!

Patch Schedule

PT: 1 PM, Oct 10, 2025

ET: 2: 4 PM, Oct 10, 2025

CEST: 10 PM, Oct 10, 2025

KST: 5 AM, Oct 11, 2025

Here are some of the changes in version 1.0.8 that we’ve made to the game:

Fixed the issue where the Act 4 story dialogue played out of context, if you had previously beaten Act 3 during Early Access and launched the game after official launch

Fixed the issue where the game stopped taking any inputs if you closed the pop-up window from a specific encounter using the Esc key / cancel button

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server .

- ODS Team

