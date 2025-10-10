 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20332921 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Tacticians!

We are rolling out a patch to add some backend work and fix some bugs!

Patch Schedule

  • PT: 1 PM, Oct 10, 2025

  • ET: 2: 4 PM, Oct 10, 2025

  • CEST: 10 PM, Oct 10, 2025

  • KST: 5 AM, Oct 11, 2025

Here are some of the changes in version 1.0.8 that we’ve made to the game:  

  • Fixed the issue where the Act 4 story dialogue played out of context, if you had previously beaten Act 3 during Early Access and launched the game after official launch

  • Fixed the issue where the game stopped taking any inputs if you closed the pop-up window from a specific encounter using the Esc key / cancel button

We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server.

- ODS Team

