 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20332918 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed the issue where viewing world events caused errors.

  2. Fixed an issue where [Kaka]'s summoned units had incorrect initial HP when entering combat.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1278541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link