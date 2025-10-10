Fix
Fixed the issue where viewing world events caused errors.
Fixed an issue where [Kaka]'s summoned units had incorrect initial HP when entering combat.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update