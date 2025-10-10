 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20332848
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated the Unity engine version to fix a security flaw in the engine.
  • Fixed an issue that could merge enemy towers together.
  • Improved and limited the size of speech bubbles.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3409271
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3409272
  • Loading history…
