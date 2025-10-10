More co-op fixes, thank you for reporting them!



////FIXES////////////////////////////////////

- No longer able to share food while other friend is attacking (they would receive food and get stuck in place)

- Fixed clipping issues in the apple pot area in room 3 of Starshroom Marsh

- Fixed game crashing from sharing food in the boss room before boss spawns

- Food sharing no longer deletes some Wrap Zones

- Grabbing an already grabbed entity will properly rip away the grab rights

- Grabbing and throwing a friend with a grabbed enemy will no longer permanently be unable to damage the grabbed enemy (since grabbing a friend with a grabbed enemy will now grab release the enemy. Sorry it was not worth preserving!)



Once again, thank you for playing, and please let me know somehow if you run into issues!