 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20332836 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
More co-op fixes, thank you for reporting them!

////FIXES////////////////////////////////////
- No longer able to share food while other friend is attacking (they would receive food and get stuck in place)
- Fixed clipping issues in the apple pot area in room 3 of Starshroom Marsh
- Fixed game crashing from sharing food in the boss room before boss spawns
- Food sharing no longer deletes some Wrap Zones
- Grabbing an already grabbed entity will properly rip away the grab rights
- Grabbing and throwing a friend with a grabbed enemy will no longer permanently be unable to damage the grabbed enemy (since grabbing a friend with a grabbed enemy will now grab release the enemy. Sorry it was not worth preserving!)

Once again, thank you for playing, and please let me know somehow if you run into issues!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3281621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link