10 October 2025 Build 20332828 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the Raging Volcano idol puzzle (D4) to be unsolvable under certain conditions on old save files.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Frozen Spire glyph puzzle (A1) from being solved on the first attempt under certain conditions.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1233071
