Fixed a bug that could cause the Raging Volcano idol puzzle (D4) to be unsolvable under certain conditions on old save files.
Fixed a bug that prevented the Frozen Spire glyph puzzle (A1) from being solved on the first attempt under certain conditions.
v2.5a - Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
