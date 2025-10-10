 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20332722 Edited 10 October 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.256. As mentioned in the last patch notes, this update introduces a brand-new raider environment, adds a new quest, and delivers key bug fixes.

What’s Changed

  • The Dump
    We’ve completely rebuilt the Limbo Dump, transforming it into a true ship graveyard, with recycling facilities constructed on the wreckage of an old starship. Face off against the E-Was raiders, discover neural fragments along with new loot.

  • New Quest
    Alongside the new Dump, we’ve added a themed quest: Dead Stay Quiet, available in Limbo.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where video tutorials failed to loop and disappeared earlier than intended.

  • Fixed a lighting issue affecting the raider’s brain in the cockpit.

  • Fixed Zanion Husk bugs that hid the scan outline and sometimes blocked interaction.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the opening cutscene to loop indefinitely.

Looking Ahead

We’re working to expand the experience of Alters encountering, the ectoplasmic creatures of Neterun, in the Limbo area. This will be featured in an upcoming patch. Keep sharing your feedback on our Discord and help shape Neterun and its dangers!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2513491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link