Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.256. As mentioned in the last patch notes, this update introduces a brand-new raider environment, adds a new quest, and delivers key bug fixes.

What’s Changed

The Dump

We’ve completely rebuilt the Limbo Dump, transforming it into a true ship graveyard, with recycling facilities constructed on the wreckage of an old starship. Face off against the E-Was raiders, discover neural fragments along with new loot.

New Quest

Alongside the new Dump, we’ve added a themed quest: Dead Stay Quiet, available in Limbo.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where video tutorials failed to loop and disappeared earlier than intended.

Fixed a lighting issue affecting the raider’s brain in the cockpit.

Fixed Zanion Husk bugs that hid the scan outline and sometimes blocked interaction.

Fixed an issue that caused the opening cutscene to loop indefinitely.

Looking Ahead

We’re working to expand the experience of Alters encountering, the ectoplasmic creatures of Neterun, in the Limbo area. This will be featured in an upcoming patch. Keep sharing your feedback on our Discord and help shape Neterun and its dangers!