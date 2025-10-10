🧪 CRAFTING IMPROVEMENTS

・Recipes in your home are now beautifully organized! 📚

— Three crafting books now on display:

🍳 Cooking

🛠️ Equipment

🧴 Potions

・Behind them, discover helpful Hint Posters for easier crafting! 🧾

📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]

・New Kanji Added:

#21 口（くち）= Mouth

#22 土（つち）= Earth / Soil

#23 先（さき）= Ahead / Before

🎶 MUSIC ROOM

・New Song Added: 夢（ゆめ）= Dream ✨

💡 VISUAL TWEAKS

・The Kanji Room now features a lighter carpet for better visibility 🌕

🐛 BUG FIXES & MISC

・Fixed: The door outside the cave was invisible and linked to the wrong area for some

・New Item: Mushroom 🍄 キノコ found in caves, dungeons, and watery areas!

＾▽＾）／