10 October 2025 Build 20332710 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧪 CRAFTING IMPROVEMENTS
・Recipes in your home are now beautifully organized! 📚
　— Three crafting books now on display:
　　🍳 Cooking
　　🛠️ Equipment
　　🧴 Potions
・Behind them, discover helpful Hint Posters for easier crafting! 🧾

📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・New Kanji Added:
　#21 口（くち）= Mouth
　#22 土（つち）= Earth / Soil
　#23 先（さき）= Ahead / Before

🎶 MUSIC ROOM
・New Song Added: 夢（ゆめ）= Dream

💡 VISUAL TWEAKS
・The Kanji Room now features a lighter carpet for better visibility 🌕

🐛 BUG FIXES & MISC
・Fixed: The door outside the cave was invisible and linked to the wrong area for some
・New Item: Mushroom 🍄 キノコ found in caves, dungeons, and watery areas!

＾▽＾）／

