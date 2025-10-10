🧪 CRAFTING IMPROVEMENTS
・Recipes in your home are now beautifully organized! 📚
— Three crafting books now on display:
🍳 Cooking
🛠️ Equipment
🧴 Potions
・Behind them, discover helpful Hint Posters for easier crafting! 🧾
📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]
・New Kanji Added:
#21 口（くち）= Mouth
#22 土（つち）= Earth / Soil
#23 先（さき）= Ahead / Before
🎶 MUSIC ROOM
・New Song Added: 夢（ゆめ）= Dream ✨
💡 VISUAL TWEAKS
・The Kanji Room now features a lighter carpet for better visibility 🌕
🐛 BUG FIXES & MISC
・Fixed: The door outside the cave was invisible and linked to the wrong area for some
・New Item: Mushroom 🍄 キノコ found in caves, dungeons, and watery areas!
＾▽＾）／
Changed files in this update