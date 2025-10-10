 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20332685 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- Updated Charge Line objective arrow indicators to be more like a bubble compass, including an image of the contested node at the end, and only showing the cardinal direction to look in, with the goal of being more easily recognizable as representing the objectives, and having a more readable 2D direction to follow.
- Added screenshake to weapon firing.
- Updated Let Loose SMG idle, moving, and firing animations.
- Changed hitmarker color to red.
- Increased size of player hit VFX.

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the majority of instances where bots would get stuck while traversing the map.

Known issues:
- There can be difficulties finding a game that you’ve left, if you want to rejoin it.

