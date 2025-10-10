 Skip to content
Major 10 October 2025 Build 20332577
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.4.1:

  • Real-time planet positions

  • Using Swiss Ephemeris for planet position calculations

  • Using Kepler equations for satellites

  • Possibility to modify simulation date, time and speed

  • Visuals update to Solar System scene

Changed files in this update

