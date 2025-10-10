 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20332456 Edited 10 October 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where DLSS frame generation could not be enabled (enabling frame generation requires selecting DX12 mode when launching the game).
Fixed an issue where resuming a local multiplayer battle could cause extra characters to appear.
Fixed an issue where characters could become stuck in certain areas of the Base Defense level.
Fixed an issue where damage was displayed as negative.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link