Fixed an issue where DLSS frame generation could not be enabled (enabling frame generation requires selecting DX12 mode when launching the game).
Fixed an issue where resuming a local multiplayer battle could cause extra characters to appear.
Fixed an issue where characters could become stuck in certain areas of the Base Defense level.
Fixed an issue where damage was displayed as negative.
1.0.39 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2218401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update