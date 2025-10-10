 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20332451
Update notes via Steam Community
The game should no longer soft lock.
Implosion protocol no longer gives you multiple upgrades.
After years of extensive research at Taboozie tech we have finally achieved windowed mode.

New Upgrades
- Foundation: Upon ending your turn with 0 shield, gain 2 shield.
- Symbiosis: When an ally ship gains shield, gain 1 shield up to a max of 5 each turn.

