The game should no longer soft lock.
Implosion protocol no longer gives you multiple upgrades.
After years of extensive research at Taboozie tech we have finally achieved windowed mode.
New Upgrades
- Foundation: Upon ending your turn with 0 shield, gain 2 shield.
- Symbiosis: When an ally ship gains shield, gain 1 shield up to a max of 5 each turn.
Stability Improvements, Windowed mode, and new upgrades
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3923662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update