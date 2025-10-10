 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20332424 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Adjusted salary range. Minimum salary below market is now capped at -20% (was -25%).

  • Made the default salary markup to 0%.

  • Made market benchmark to 100% of the average salary (was 105%). This makes the market rate equal to the actual average.

UI and UX

  • Validate slider min and max values to stop rounding issues when setting values near the minimum.

  • Prevent rapid re-clicks on other stand spots right after starting a stand purchase.

  • Block multiple stand purchases from spam clicking different stand types. You are no longer charged for all.

  • Ensure the Research tab title always displays.

Loading

  • Double click to load now works only on the loading screen. No accidental triggers elsewhere.

Events

  • Fix events counting down into negative days. Events now expire on time.

  • Prevent reactivation of saved active cash events when loading a game.

  • On load, publish post-news activation events even for cash events so information panels update correctly.

  • Stop duplicate events when clicking OK and toggling automate in quick succession.

Achievements

  • Update Steady Eddie to track a 5% or higher worker salary markup.

Stability

  • Make goal transitions safer behind the scenes. No player-facing changes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1429081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link