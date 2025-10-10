Balance
Adjusted salary range. Minimum salary below market is now capped at -20% (was -25%).
Made the default salary markup to 0%.
Made market benchmark to 100% of the average salary (was 105%). This makes the market rate equal to the actual average.
UI and UX
Validate slider min and max values to stop rounding issues when setting values near the minimum.
Prevent rapid re-clicks on other stand spots right after starting a stand purchase.
Block multiple stand purchases from spam clicking different stand types. You are no longer charged for all.
Ensure the Research tab title always displays.
Loading
Double click to load now works only on the loading screen. No accidental triggers elsewhere.
Events
Fix events counting down into negative days. Events now expire on time.
Prevent reactivation of saved active cash events when loading a game.
On load, publish post-news activation events even for cash events so information panels update correctly.
Stop duplicate events when clicking OK and toggling automate in quick succession.
Achievements
Update Steady Eddie to track a 5% or higher worker salary markup.
Stability
Make goal transitions safer behind the scenes. No player-facing changes.
