One Year Anniversary Campaign #1

BFU -NEXT SPEED RAVE- / NAOKI



Fixed a security vulnerability that was discovered in Unity. Users should not see any sort of difference in game, but we recommend updating your client as soon as possible.

Visit this link to see more info on the security vulnerability: https://unity.com/en/security/sept-2025-01 Changed the default order of the songlist in Free Play Mode.



Other small bugfixes.



MASH VP! Re:VISION celebrates its first anniversary since releasing in Early Access on 10/11/2024. To celebrate, we're reviving our legendary event from the past! During this period, we will be releasing one new song free of charge every Friday! Today, 10/10, the following track will be added to Free Play Mode!