Newly Added:
- Decomposition retention settings can now be exported and imported as code.
- You can now select which resources to display in the lower right corner.
Adjustments:
- Removed the cooldown for Mikiri - Flying Raijin.
- Abyss Eye - Poison Master's Poison Duration bonus changed to "more" (previously an increase).
- Abyss Eye - Poison Master 3's Poison Duration bonus changed to 80% (previously 100%).
- Damage reduction per stack of Calm increased to 1.5% (previously 1%).
- Relic - Spirit Arrow's chance to fire additional projectiles increased to 100%/140%/180%/240%/300% (previously 20%/40%/60%/100%/140%), but is Unique now.
- Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy's chance to grant additional melee attacks has been increased to 100%/140%/180%/240%/300% (previously 40%/70%/100%/150%/200%).
- Relic - Summoning Contract 's maximum number of summons granted now increases with quality, to 2/3/4/5/6 (previously fixed at 2), but is Unique now.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the Guardian Core Talent - Punisher's more damage did not stack by Endurance stacks. The buff's description in the flyout has been adjusted to clarify that it increases based on the total number of Endurance stacks.
- Fixed an issue where the Resonance Crystal in the item duplication interface incorrectly displayed the description of the Abyssal Star.
Changed files in this update