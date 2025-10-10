 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20332144 Edited 10 October 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Newly Added:

  • Decomposition retention settings can now be exported and imported as code.
  • You can now select which resources to display in the lower right corner.


Adjustments:

  • Removed the cooldown for Mikiri - Flying Raijin.
  • Abyss Eye - Poison Master's Poison Duration bonus changed to "more" (previously an increase).
  • Abyss Eye - Poison Master 3's Poison Duration bonus changed to 80% (previously 100%).
  • Damage reduction per stack of Calm increased to 1.5% (previously 1%).
  • Relic - Spirit Arrow's chance to fire additional projectiles increased to 100%/140%/180%/240%/300% (previously 20%/40%/60%/100%/140%), but is Unique now.
  • Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy's chance to grant additional melee attacks has been increased to 100%/140%/180%/240%/300% (previously 40%/70%/100%/150%/200%).
  • Relic - Summoning Contract 's maximum number of summons granted now increases with quality, to 2/3/4/5/6 (previously fixed at 2), but is Unique now.


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the Guardian Core Talent - Punisher's more damage did not stack by Endurance stacks. The buff's description in the flyout has been adjusted to clarify that it increases based on the total number of Endurance stacks.
  • Fixed an issue where the Resonance Crystal in the item duplication interface incorrectly displayed the description of the Abyssal Star.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
