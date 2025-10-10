 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Little Nightmares III Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20332108 Edited 10 October 2025 – 06:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Friends,

Clicker Astro Planet v1.0.0 is out now on Steam!

Pet cats, collect eggs, build your galaxy with epic upgrades. Grab it now and click to billions of energy!

Steam:

Changed files in this update

Depot 3889271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link