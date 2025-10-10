Friends,
Clicker Astro Planet v1.0.0 is out now on Steam!
Pet cats, collect eggs, build your galaxy with epic upgrades. Grab it now and click to billions of energy!
Steam:
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Friends,
Clicker Astro Planet v1.0.0 is out now on Steam!
Pet cats, collect eggs, build your galaxy with epic upgrades. Grab it now and click to billions of energy!
Steam:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update