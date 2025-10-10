Hey everyone!

I hope those of you who supported us have had some fun playing. Today, after all this time, I've added a new update! It's been a long time coming and I've struggled getting everything working again in order to finally publish this so before we get to the new goodies, I'll let you know what's been going on.

I got a job! Ever since the launch of Empyrean Swarm, my life has completely changed, for the better! I got hired at a really great game company, the name of which I won't disclose, but I promise you've heard of them. I've been working hard and making a big difference in the game I work on. Because of that, it's been really hard to find time to work on projects like this one. On top of that, the new job caused me to move across the country! With that move many things changed, including my entire system causing a lot of the files for this to become messed up. After lots of work getting it all sorted and even more work to add some updates, I have finally returned with this small little update to help make the game even better than before.

So without further adieu, the following changes have been added:

Multiple improvements to game music, including new versions of tracks!

New tutorials have been added for those starting from the beginning.

New Ship Customization components have been added to help improve the early game experience for people who struggled with the difficulty including an "E.Z. MODE" component that completely rebalances the game. Not to worry, E.Z. MODE component is disabled in The Void. No cheating on the leaderboard!

Ship Customization has been rebalanced a bit and now unlocks from the beginning of the game!

For those who want an even harder challenge, The Void has been unlocked from the beginning of the game. If you want a real challenge, try turning on the zero experience mode on a new game and seeing how far you can get!



Once again, thanks so much to everyone who's tried out Empyrean Swarm. We appreciate your support more than you know!

If you're interested in more updates like these or have ideas for things you'd like to see, I'd love to hear from you in the forums!