- New modifier: No Experience. Gives a level-up experience more like Book of Dread

- New encounter: Outfitter (always appears on the first floor only)

- New encounter: Summoning Circle

- New encounter: Bolanite Gong

- Changes to Shell Game encounter

- Changes to Abandoned Pack encounter

- Added options to scale the game speed in battle

- Options screen now shows percentage values where relevant

- Health Regen has changed to Health Regen % in most places throughout the game (to scale better)

- Campaign target selection UI now shows the number of times they have each been completed

- When temporary allies join the party they now take party level instead of dungeon level

- Randomized class now gains Endurance on level

- Randomized class now gets a random passive ability

- 'Mark' and 'Target' skills now always hit

- Enemy 'Royal Decree' skill changed to short range

- Fixed being able to pass turn multiple times with quick inputs

- Fixed being able to sell items belonging to a merchant

- Fixed screen position of nature buff VFX

- Fixed the game awarding first completion bonus erratically (and it is called out better in UI)

Next week: The Siege of Sel'Zabar!