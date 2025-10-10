- New modifier: No Experience. Gives a level-up experience more like Book of Dread
- New encounter: Outfitter (always appears on the first floor only)
- New encounter: Summoning Circle
- New encounter: Bolanite Gong
- Changes to Shell Game encounter
- Changes to Abandoned Pack encounter
- Added options to scale the game speed in battle
- Options screen now shows percentage values where relevant
- Health Regen has changed to Health Regen % in most places throughout the game (to scale better)
- Campaign target selection UI now shows the number of times they have each been completed
- When temporary allies join the party they now take party level instead of dungeon level
- Randomized class now gains Endurance on level
- Randomized class now gets a random passive ability
- 'Mark' and 'Target' skills now always hit
- Enemy 'Royal Decree' skill changed to short range
- Fixed being able to pass turn multiple times with quick inputs
- Fixed being able to sell items belonging to a merchant
- Fixed screen position of nature buff VFX
- Fixed the game awarding first completion bonus erratically (and it is called out better in UI)
Next week: The Siege of Sel'Zabar!
