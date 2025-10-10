Mr. Lockdown is the brand new RARE clisher available in the game right now!
Mr. Lockdown's Stats:
Health: 200 Hp
Speed: Slow
Attack: STOMP (After a short delay Mr. Lockdown stomps and creates a dust cloud)
-Recharge: 3 seconds
-Dmg: 50
Ability: BOMB BLAST ( Mr. Lockdown jumps and when in air drops a bomb. The bomb gives you 2 hits, deals damage and knockbacks enemies)
-Recharge: 4 hits
-Dmg: 25
OVERCHARGE ~Nuclear bomb!~
-OVER the normal bomb make the knockback better and also MuTaTE enemies so thay can not regenarate!
Rare prints!
-Skull Breaker (Hitting an enemy with the bomb itself will cancel the explosion instead it will set enemies HP to 1!)
-Rocket Launch (The explosions made by the bomb are able to launch you in the air!)
New Map! (Lockdown's Demise)
What should I say? See it for yourself! It is a little bit harder than the ones that were before...
New Gamemode! (Network Assault)
This gamemode is pretty simple. Just capture the zone!
Maps now cycle daily!
So now in the map selection screen there will be two gamemodes as you know the original Game Robbery and Network Assault but the maps that you can play this gamemodes will cycle every day you can see at what hour they will change!
Game robbery rework!
Now instead if beeing forced to get a kill you need to just game the game from the spawner. Though there is a catch! Now your basket is on the opponents side so in order to get there you need to cross roads with your opponent and I do not think he\\she will be very happy about that...
Small improvemets...
Now when you die there will be a timer that shows you when you respawn also the enemy can see that too!
Now the tags position no longer resets when you try to add or change someting about your tags!
Overcharging your ability now has a cool efect!
Multiplayer improvements (too many to say).
The Lobby now got improved!
Before the traing roof on the right was kinda blank so now I smashed toghether all maps in one on the right also the training parts have been rearanged so it makes sence where you find them!
And... this is it! I hope you liked it and remember, any complains or problems you have are one massage away from beeing probably solved!
Changed files in this update