Hello everyone! I'm glad that "Elara And the Machine" was released successfully. Thank you all for supporting my creation. ːsteamthumbsupːːsteamthumbsupː

In the next update, I will add more costumes to the game. These costumes also need to be unlocked through achievements (these costumes are very beautiful and creative, so they will be kept secret for the time being). Also, I'm thinking about new maps for the game, maybe you can come up with some ideas! Leave a comment in the discussion forum and let me know!