10 October 2025 Build 20331715 Edited 10 October 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fantasy Fishing Town 1.3.0 update has been completed.

- Fixed a bug where the fish taken out of the warehouse disappears when using the magic fish warehouse.

Thank you for enjoying the game.

Have a delightful fishing time today!

Changed files in this update

