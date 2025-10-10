Bug Fixes
Fixed first boss dissolving too early on defeat
Fixed some final boss cutscenes not playing
Improvments
Changed RHI to DirectX 11, for better performance.
Show/disable cutscene prompt happens after the first level instead of at the start. This gives new players a chance to see a bit of the story before making the decision.
Checkpoints now display a text indicating them as such.
Level time now tracked in milliseconds
Pause menu shows level time
Flags can be brought back down by hitting them (this does not remove the Flag point)
