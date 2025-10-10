 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Little Nightmares III Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20331582 Edited 10 October 2025 – 05:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed first boss dissolving too early on defeat

  • Fixed some final boss cutscenes not playing


Improvments

  • Changed RHI to DirectX 11, for better performance.

  • Show/disable cutscene prompt happens after the first level instead of at the start. This gives new players a chance to see a bit of the story before making the decision.

  • Checkpoints now display a text indicating them as such.

  • Level time now tracked in milliseconds

  • Pause menu shows level time

  • Flags can be brought back down by hitting them (this does not remove the Flag point)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1376111
  • Loading history…
Depot 1376112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link