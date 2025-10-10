 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20331532 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As the focus shifts to stability in the codebase while preparing for new major content releases, expect to see a lot more polishing and bug fixes before we see a v6.0.0 release. As always, if you are enjoying Nin Online, I hope you take some time to leave a Steam review!

Features

  • (WIP) Knockup Feature for Jutsu
    Jutsu can now Knockup and Self-Knockup. This opens up opportunities for aerial attacks and more. There's still more to do though.

  • Items Obtained HUD now is a universal real-time actions notification HUD

    • It displays the amount of experience you've obtained recently, combo counter style.

    • Displays when people are incapacitated in combat in your map.

    • Displays when people are revived in your map.

    • Displays when flags are picked up/dropped/returned/scored in CTF events.

Changes

  • Removed reliance on 3rd party services for Geo Location Lookup, one less fault point for failure
    It's becoming clearer we need to rely on more of our own technology rather than APIs to maintain stability.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Jutsu Queue bug that would cause a jutsu to start casting but never finish if you get stunned or silenced while casting and queuing jutsu

  • Fixed an error being spammed on the server console

  • Fixed an error with linking Legacy Hitspark ID when the account has no character

  • Fixed Hawks and flying NPCs having weird flying animations while moving

  • Optimized banned players disconnection in the login system

