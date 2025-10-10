As the focus shifts to stability in the codebase while preparing for new major content releases, expect to see a lot more polishing and bug fixes before we see a v6.0.0 release. As always, if you are enjoying Nin Online, I hope you take some time to leave a Steam review!

Features

(WIP) Knockup Feature for Jutsu

Jutsu can now Knockup and Self-Knockup. This opens up opportunities for aerial attacks and more. There's still more to do though.

Items Obtained HUD now is a universal real-time actions notification HUD It displays the amount of experience you've obtained recently, combo counter style. Displays when people are incapacitated in combat in your map. Displays when people are revived in your map. Displays when flags are picked up/dropped/returned/scored in CTF events.



Changes

Removed reliance on 3rd party services for Geo Location Lookup, one less fault point for failure

It's becoming clearer we need to rely on more of our own technology rather than APIs to maintain stability.

Bug Fixes