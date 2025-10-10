As the focus shifts to stability in the codebase while preparing for new major content releases, expect to see a lot more polishing and bug fixes before we see a v6.0.0 release. As always, if you are enjoying Nin Online, I hope you take some time to leave a Steam review!
Features
(WIP) Knockup Feature for Jutsu
Jutsu can now Knockup and Self-Knockup. This opens up opportunities for aerial attacks and more. There's still more to do though.
Items Obtained HUD now is a universal real-time actions notification HUD
It displays the amount of experience you've obtained recently, combo counter style.
Displays when people are incapacitated in combat in your map.
Displays when people are revived in your map.
Displays when flags are picked up/dropped/returned/scored in CTF events.
Changes
Removed reliance on 3rd party services for Geo Location Lookup, one less fault point for failure
It's becoming clearer we need to rely on more of our own technology rather than APIs to maintain stability.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Jutsu Queue bug that would cause a jutsu to start casting but never finish if you get stunned or silenced while casting and queuing jutsu
Fixed an error being spammed on the server console
Fixed an error with linking Legacy Hitspark ID when the account has no character
Fixed Hawks and flying NPCs having weird flying animations while moving
Optimized banned players disconnection in the login system
Changed files in this update