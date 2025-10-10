Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

We would like to inform you about the latest hotfix released on Friday, October 10.

As the release was carried out without any maintenance, you will be able to access the game normally once you install the latest version of the game client.

Adjustments and improvements

We have implemented the necessary security measures in response to a security vulnerability identified in Unity versions released after 2017.1.

