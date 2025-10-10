 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Megabonk Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20331488 Edited 10 October 2025 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

We would like to inform you about the latest hotfix released on Friday, October 10.

As the release was carried out without any maintenance, you will be able to access the game normally once you install the latest version of the game client.

Adjustments and improvements

  • We have implemented the necessary security measures in response to a security vulnerability identified in Unity versions released after 2017.1.

We sincerely appreciate your continued support for “PLATiNA :: LAB”.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3430471
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link