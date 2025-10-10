 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20331466 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have addressed the security vulnerability issue in Unity.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

We look forward to your continued support of "Goonya Monster".

Changed files in this update

Depot 1662081
