10 October 2025 Build 20331279 Edited 10 October 2025 – 04:26:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI

  • A hint animation is now shown when obtaining a card.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the back button in the card removal screen was not localized.

  • Fixed an issue where Magic cards obtained from the Tidal Conch did not cost 0.

