10 October 2025 Build 20330839 Edited 10 October 2025 – 03:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version v1.3.2 Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

* Fixed a bug where "The End" achievement would fail to be achieved due to an issue where only one achievement could be triggered at a time

* Minor AI navigation improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2792501
  • Loading history…
