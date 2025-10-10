Version v1.3.2 Patch Notes:
Bug Fixes & Improvements:
* Fixed a bug where "The End" achievement would fail to be achieved due to an issue where only one achievement could be triggered at a time
* Minor AI navigation improvements
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Version v1.3.2 Patch Notes:
Bug Fixes & Improvements:
* Fixed a bug where "The End" achievement would fail to be achieved due to an issue where only one achievement could be triggered at a time
* Minor AI navigation improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update