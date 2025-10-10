Welcome to Alpha 4.0

- Please clean any saves within %appdata% Epic Transport folder before playing this update.

Content

- New transport type Medical Helicopter (requires 2 hospitals to travel between on the map)

- UI adjustment for Alien Resources and Epic Points to display as 9,999+ and Money to display as 999,999,999+ if they go beyond that amount

- All transport types have a money display that shows profit on each trip

Heroes

- Heroes added to multiplayer

- Bonuses are given to everyone in multiplayer

- If Doug Ocean is present all other players can fish 2 outputs

- Doug Ocean now gives boat bonuses

- Melissa Epic now gives helicopter bonuses

- The titles of heroes have been changed



Balance

- Spacecraft now makes money instead of just alien resources

- Airplane and Satellite income has been increased

- All transport types base speeds have been adjusted (speed upgrades from research are less drastic)



Fixes

- Fixed tiles not deducting tile cost

- Removed the delay on server closing

- Airport strips no longer hang off the beach over water / deep water



Music

- New song "Rescue"



Fishing

- 3 new fish and fishing chance adjustments

- Frost Whale

- Cyber Fish

- Sleepy Fish



Steam Achievements

- Little Steps - Buy a walker

- Wheelpower - Buy a biker

- Drivin' - Buy a vehicle

- Payload - Buy a train

- Speedy Sailing - Buy a boat

- Blue Skies Ahead - Buy an airplane

- Life Saver - Buy a medical helicopter

- Stellar Performance - Launch a rocket

- Engineering Secrets - Build the Spacecraft

- Researcher - Buy any upgrade from the Quantum Research Facility

- Friend of Aliens - Buy the Alien Transport Ship

- Cow Collector - Remove a cow using the Alien Transport Ship

- Lucky Man - Fish up an epic fish

- Epic Gamer - Get every achievement