Welcome to Alpha 4.0
- Please clean any saves within %appdata% Epic Transport folder before playing this update.
Content
- New transport type Medical Helicopter (requires 2 hospitals to travel between on the map)
- UI adjustment for Alien Resources and Epic Points to display as 9,999+ and Money to display as 999,999,999+ if they go beyond that amount
- All transport types have a money display that shows profit on each trip
Heroes
- Heroes added to multiplayer
- Bonuses are given to everyone in multiplayer
- If Doug Ocean is present all other players can fish 2 outputs
- Doug Ocean now gives boat bonuses
- Melissa Epic now gives helicopter bonuses
- The titles of heroes have been changed
Balance
- Spacecraft now makes money instead of just alien resources
- Airplane and Satellite income has been increased
- All transport types base speeds have been adjusted (speed upgrades from research are less drastic)
Fixes
- Fixed tiles not deducting tile cost
- Removed the delay on server closing
- Airport strips no longer hang off the beach over water / deep water
Music
- New song "Rescue"
Fishing
- 3 new fish and fishing chance adjustments
- Frost Whale
- Cyber Fish
- Sleepy Fish
Steam Achievements
- Little Steps - Buy a walker
- Wheelpower - Buy a biker
- Drivin' - Buy a vehicle
- Payload - Buy a train
- Speedy Sailing - Buy a boat
- Blue Skies Ahead - Buy an airplane
- Life Saver - Buy a medical helicopter
- Stellar Performance - Launch a rocket
- Engineering Secrets - Build the Spacecraft
- Researcher - Buy any upgrade from the Quantum Research Facility
- Friend of Aliens - Buy the Alien Transport Ship
- Cow Collector - Remove a cow using the Alien Transport Ship
- Lucky Man - Fish up an epic fish
- Epic Gamer - Get every achievement
Changed files in this update