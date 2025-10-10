- Add back signal units
- Add signal horns item class: uses shield slot
- Add new battlement wall set: Dutch style set
- Add new square tower roofs
- Add chainmail armor without surcoat
- Add no-surcoat chainmail unit body to unit editor
- Add surcoat body variation with gloves
- Add flat-top helmet as separate item
- Add missing building thumbnails for desert and mountain buildings
- Add use volley fire toggle to unit editor: determines whether ranged units will free fire or volley fire
- Add force melee unit toggle to unit editor: enables forcing a unit type to melee regardless of ranged weapons
- Increase immunity window when stabbing downed opponent
- Small optimizations
- Split round tower connector piece
- Slightly optimize campaign castle miniatures
- Fix AI having more units than allowed in castle settlements
- Fix units spawning on roof near gatehouse
- Fix units sometimes spawning inside walls
- Fix more siege defender pathfinding issues
- Fix not being able to build fertile plots on swamps
- Fix units sometimes screaming when despawning from fleeing
- Fix bug causing invalid primary weapons to be assigned to officers on foot
- Fix small bug with building upgrades
- Fix parry block sound
- Fix crusader castle
- Fix names issue in faction editor building selector
- Fix battlement connector on round tower with different wall sets
- Fix pathfinding issues on wooden walkway wall set
Small Update - October 10th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update