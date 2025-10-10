 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20330062 Edited 10 October 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add back signal units
  • Add signal horns item class: uses shield slot
  • Add new battlement wall set: Dutch style set
  • Add new square tower roofs
  • Add chainmail armor without surcoat
  • Add no-surcoat chainmail unit body to unit editor
  • Add surcoat body variation with gloves
  • Add flat-top helmet as separate item
  • Add missing building thumbnails for desert and mountain buildings
  • Add use volley fire toggle to unit editor: determines whether ranged units will free fire or volley fire
  • Add force melee unit toggle to unit editor: enables forcing a unit type to melee regardless of ranged weapons
  • Increase immunity window when stabbing downed opponent
  • Small optimizations
  • Split round tower connector piece
  • Slightly optimize campaign castle miniatures
  • Fix AI having more units than allowed in castle settlements
  • Fix units spawning on roof near gatehouse
  • Fix units sometimes spawning inside walls
  • Fix more siege defender pathfinding issues
  • Fix not being able to build fertile plots on swamps
  • Fix units sometimes screaming when despawning from fleeing
  • Fix bug causing invalid primary weapons to be assigned to officers on foot
  • Fix small bug with building upgrades
  • Fix parry block sound
  • Fix crusader castle
  • Fix names issue in faction editor building selector
  • Fix battlement connector on round tower with different wall sets
  • Fix pathfinding issues on wooden walkway wall set

