Hi everyone! MushDash V1.08 has the following updates:

1. We've reworked and reworked the player exit functionality. When a player exits a match, a bot (which won't move at all) will take over and drop their inventory, preventing them from losing key items when disconnecting or exiting.

2. We've optimized the Steam Lobby display logic.

3. We've opened up more routes on the map for players to explore.

4. The Gel Tentacle's stamina recovery time has been increased, and after being shot, they will have an 8-second invincibility period, preventing them from being shot again.

5. We've fixed some bugs.