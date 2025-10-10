This patch includes some preliminary changes before the Halloween Update, as well as further balancing and bug fixes.
Cauldron Shop Changes
Increased the pool of tradeable and purchasable Relics from 20 to 56 (!)
Full, Jelly, and Glass Hearts can now be bought for Protoplasm and Apples. More details about Apples can be found below.
Increased Tradeable Relics to 5 up from 3
Balance Changes
Reduced Beri's Land (and implicitly Water) speed
Lowered Lantern experience gain rate (again)
Reduced all Player Character's hurtbox height by 5%
Added a 5% variance to all enemy speed and max health
Greatly reduced Relic and Chest drop chance from enemies, ideally compensated by the new Cauldron Shop
Reordered Thirteen's pickup priority
Beri's Frenzy's area of damage and rate of damage was reduced
Increased boss health and shoot interval
Game Features & Mechanics
Apples are no longer a family of Relics. Apples are now a temporary resource like Protoplasm.
Apple Trees are the basic way of obtaining apples. The player must wait for the tree to grow and then stand within its range to harvest the apples.
Protoplasm Mushrooms spawn at the start of each Night and add a new way of obtaining Protoplasm.
Added Chalkboard to the Hub. It allows you to see the game's supporters.
Added Gramophone to the Hub. It allows you to play songs featured in the game.
Bugfixes
Several Pickups were not being cleaned up at the end of the Run
A few Character upgrades were not being properly removed at the end of the Run.
The player could zoom out outside of the level (i.e.: the Hub) leading to unexpected visuals
Character Upgrades were erroneously stacking after Retry/Back to Menu
Standardized Hub Menu positioning
Fixed acceleration problems in Flaming Skull family
Correctly toggle surrounding clouds depending on rain conditions during level
Known Issues
Ectoplasm indicator not updating properly after failing a daily computer game
Some raids do not stop when the game pauses due to leveling up a character or weapon
Final boss music may not play under unverified circumstances
Changed files in this update