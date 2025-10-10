 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20329566 Edited 10 October 2025 – 01:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes some preliminary changes before the Halloween Update, as well as further balancing and bug fixes.

Cauldron Shop Changes

  • Increased the pool of tradeable and purchasable Relics from 20 to 56 (!)

  • Full, Jelly, and Glass Hearts can now be bought for Protoplasm and Apples. More details about Apples can be found below.

  • Increased Tradeable Relics to 5 up from 3

Balance Changes

  • Reduced Beri's Land (and implicitly Water) speed

  • Lowered Lantern experience gain rate (again)

  • Reduced all Player Character's hurtbox height by 5%

  • Added a 5% variance to all enemy speed and max health

  • Greatly reduced Relic and Chest drop chance from enemies, ideally compensated by the new Cauldron Shop

  • Reordered Thirteen's pickup priority

  • Beri's Frenzy's area of damage and rate of damage was reduced

  • Increased boss health and shoot interval

Game Features & Mechanics

  • Apples are no longer a family of Relics. Apples are now a temporary resource like Protoplasm.

  • Apple Trees are the basic way of obtaining apples. The player must wait for the tree to grow and then stand within its range to harvest the apples.

  • Protoplasm Mushrooms spawn at the start of each Night and add a new way of obtaining Protoplasm.

  • Added Chalkboard to the Hub. It allows you to see the game's supporters.

  • Added Gramophone to the Hub. It allows you to play songs featured in the game.

Bugfixes

  • Several Pickups were not being cleaned up at the end of the Run

  • A few Character upgrades were not being properly removed at the end of the Run.

  • The player could zoom out outside of the level (i.e.: the Hub) leading to unexpected visuals

  • Character Upgrades were erroneously stacking after Retry/Back to Menu

  • Standardized Hub Menu positioning

  • Fixed acceleration problems in Flaming Skull family

  • Correctly toggle surrounding clouds depending on rain conditions during level

Known Issues

  • Ectoplasm indicator not updating properly after failing a daily computer game

  • Some raids do not stop when the game pauses due to leveling up a character or weapon

  • Final boss music may not play under unverified circumstances

