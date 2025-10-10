This patch includes some preliminary changes before the Halloween Update, as well as further balancing and bug fixes.

Increased Tradeable Relics to 5 up from 3

Full, Jelly, and Glass Hearts can now be bought for Protoplasm and Apples. More details about Apples can be found below.

Increased the pool of tradeable and purchasable Relics from 20 to 56 (!)

Beri's Frenzy's area of damage and rate of damage was reduced

Greatly reduced Relic and Chest drop chance from enemies, ideally compensated by the new Cauldron Shop

Added a 5% variance to all enemy speed and max health

Apples are no longer a family of Relics. Apples are now a temporary resource like Protoplasm.

Apple Trees are the basic way of obtaining apples. The player must wait for the tree to grow and then stand within its range to harvest the apples.

Protoplasm Mushrooms spawn at the start of each Night and add a new way of obtaining Protoplasm.

Added Chalkboard to the Hub. It allows you to see the game's supporters.