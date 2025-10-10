 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20329503 Edited 10 October 2025 – 00:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes Description:

General gameplay adjustments and optimizations

Improved control responsiveness for smoother movement

Refined jump calibration for better timing and feel

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3993381
