10 October 2025 Build 20329422 Edited 10 October 2025 – 00:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the player potentially being able to perform invalid actions by changing directions on the same frame the button was pressed.
- Also pre-emptively fixed a similar issue that could have theoretically allowed the player to use grid alignment to move inside a wall.
- Improved collision detection while tipsy. (Somebody figured out how to get out of bounds with it, so drunk tech had to go.)
- Finally fixed the 135 degree moonwalk animation bug, regretfully.
- Fixed Boiled Pumpkin requiring 4(!) portions to eat.
- Fixed Grilled Tomato Steak not having a sell price.
- Fixed Cheesy Cauliflower and Fried Catfish selling for the full value of the ingredients despite producing multiple servings.
- Fixed the Dreaming Chicken only laying an extra egg if you went to sleep before 10 AM instead of 10 PM.
- Fixed the sickle magatamas not equipping correctly in the pause menu.

