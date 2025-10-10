- Fixed the player potentially being able to perform invalid actions by changing directions on the same frame the button was pressed.

- Also pre-emptively fixed a similar issue that could have theoretically allowed the player to use grid alignment to move inside a wall.

- Improved collision detection while tipsy. (Somebody figured out how to get out of bounds with it, so drunk tech had to go.)

- Finally fixed the 135 degree moonwalk animation bug, regretfully.

- Fixed Boiled Pumpkin requiring 4(!) portions to eat.

- Fixed Grilled Tomato Steak not having a sell price.

- Fixed Cheesy Cauliflower and Fried Catfish selling for the full value of the ingredients despite producing multiple servings.

- Fixed the Dreaming Chicken only laying an extra egg if you went to sleep before 10 AM instead of 10 PM.

- Fixed the sickle magatamas not equipping correctly in the pause menu.