- More powerups: get bursts of automatic fire before getting full auto, and upgrade your health bar
- Easier aiming due to smoother ship rotation
- Better graphics: all colors are brighter, laser beams light up their surroundings more, splitting bullets glow
- Improved AI - less collisions, more enemies on screen
- More powerful enemies with multiple weapons and automatic burst fire
- Better difficulty curve - new enemies become more common toward the end of levels
