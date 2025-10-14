 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20329366 Edited 14 October 2025 – 21:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • More powerups: get bursts of automatic fire before getting full auto, and upgrade your health bar
  • Easier aiming due to smoother ship rotation
  • Better graphics: all colors are brighter, laser beams light up their surroundings more, splitting bullets glow
  • Improved AI - less collisions, more enemies on screen
  • More powerful enemies with multiple weapons and automatic burst fire
  • Better difficulty curve - new enemies become more common toward the end of levels

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1968362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link