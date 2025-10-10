Security Update
Unity recently identified a security vulnerability extending back to games made in Unity 2017 and later, which includes our game. We have applied the fix. More information can be found on Unity's site here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Decorative and Locked Chests
There are now decorative variants for the treasure chest! There is also a two-tile wide "Big Treasure Chest" which also has variants that are locked, requiring the matching colored key to open them.
Quickstart Feature
Ever wish you could quickly test your dungeon without moving the player starting location around? Now you can! Hover over the Playtest button and a new "Quickstart" button will pop out. Click this button then click anywhere in your dungeon to spawn the player there. The player will also spawn with max hearts, keys, gold and all tools in their inventory so you can easily test!
Changed files in this update