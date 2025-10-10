Last night I pushed an update to Steam which brings with it a few changes I've been meaning to push live for a while.



The most fundamental change is that the spacing between walls in QUICK and TOUGH levels is now slightly reduced. This means you can complete those levels quicker than was previously possible, so recommend players having a bash at the early levels again if you want to try and get some top ten scores on the leaderboards!

Reflections have been greatly improved and optimised further, so you now see reflections much deeper than before, and particle effects including the explosions and spirals can now be seen in the reflections too.

A number of render optimisations have been made which are included in the latest build, to ensure performance remains stable while rendering a lot of extra geometry for the many reflection passes.

Snake levels now have a minimum target set of 15. If you crash before collecting this many orbs you will reset to the start again allowing quick restart like in Maze mode.

Perhaps the most noticeable change with this update is that we've introduced a week long palette override for the game, embracing all that is RED. No real reason for this ofcourse...

Next up I'm planning to add a publicly available test branch, which players can opt in to if they want to play the current development version I'm working on. This will give access to things like Arena mode and splitscreen multiplayer, while I continue to work on tweaking these before pushing to the main live steam build. I've been making a lot of changes over the months and haven't been pushing these to the live build as I didn't want to 'break' it. So for those players who want to try out the latest changes and accept there will be bugs or issues, the option will be there to opt in to receieve these bleeding edge updates.