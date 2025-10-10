Updated piano achievement to be much more achievable by a variety of players
Increased distance that the front door auto closes
Updated text on some interactions throughout the game
Fixed issue where source of some sounds were not easy to find
Fix issue where trash can could be interacted with before certain game-play events occur
Removed ladder on the well to prevent confusion
Improved visibility of a few puzzle elements during ending sequence
Small minor changes and fixes
Patch 1.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update