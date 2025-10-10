 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20328988 Edited 10 October 2025 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated piano achievement to be much more achievable by a variety of players

  • Increased distance that the front door auto closes

  • Updated text on some interactions throughout the game

  • Fixed issue where source of some sounds were not easy to find

  • Fix issue where trash can could be interacted with before certain game-play events occur

  • Removed ladder on the well to prevent confusion

  • Improved visibility of a few puzzle elements during ending sequence

  • Small minor changes and fixes

Changed files in this update

